Whangārei fire suspected as arson in empty home next to fatal house fire

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read
The suspected arson on Thomas St on Wednesday is immediately next to the house where Hoani Reupena-Tuoro died in a house fire (left rear). Photo / Denise Piper

A fire in Whangārei in an empty home, next to the site of a fatal fire, is believed to be arson.

The fire on Thomas Street in Tikipunga was well-involved when Fire and Emergency NZ were called at about 6.15am on Wednesday.

At the height of the blaze, six fire trucks were needed to control the flames, said shift manager Carren Larking.

By 9.30am the fire trucks were no longer needed but an investigator remained at the scene.

The property was significantly damaged, including on its roof, while smoke damage could be seen on the house eaves.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said it appeared the house had been empty for about 18 months and it had no power.

“We have no idea how it [the fire] started but it was definitely deliberately lit,” he said.

Police are now investigating and have urged anyone with information to come forward, quoting job number P059865438.

The damaged property is next to the home where 61-year-old Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known as John Reuben, died after a fatal car and house fire on April 29.

A man has been arrested and charged with arson for that case.

Bain said it would be up to police to investigate if there is a link between the two fires, but he could not see any connection other than the location.

Thomas St has a number of abandoned Kāinga Ora houses, with redevelopment in the consenting stage.

Police did not answer questions about whether the two incidents were linked. Kāinga Ora has also been approached for comment.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

