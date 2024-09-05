The suspected arson on Thomas St on Wednesday is immediately next to the house where Hoani Reupena-Tuoro died in a house fire (left rear). Photo / Denise Piper

A fire in Whangārei in an empty home, next to the site of a fatal fire, is believed to be arson.

The fire on Thomas Street in Tikipunga was well-involved when Fire and Emergency NZ were called at about 6.15am on Wednesday.

At the height of the blaze, six fire trucks were needed to control the flames, said shift manager Carren Larking.

By 9.30am the fire trucks were no longer needed but an investigator remained at the scene.

The property was significantly damaged, including on its roof, while smoke damage could be seen on the house eaves.