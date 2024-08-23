Advertisement
Man arrested over tikipunga house fire fatality

Fire, police, and scientists investigated the scene after a fire spread through a Thomas Street, Tikipunga, house, this April causing the death of the soul occupant. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a man in relation to a house fire in the Whangārei suburb of Tikipunga in which the sole occupant Hoani Reuben died.

Ōtangārei man August Lemon, was charged on Tuesday, with knowingly endangering life by setting fire to property (arson) - an offence carrying a maximum sentence of up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Reuben, also known as Hoani or John Reupena-Tuoro, was 61 when the fire broke out at the Kainga Ora-owned house about 3am on April 29. It was thought to have started in a car and then spread throughout the house in Thomas Street. Police treated the fire and death as suspicious with officers trawling through CCTV footage from nearby streets.

Police investigating how the suspicious car and house fires, in which a man died, started at Thomas Street, Tikipunga. Photo / NZME
Lemon appeared briefly in Whangārei District Court after his arrest this week and was remanded into custody to appear next by AV-link on September 16.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said enquiries were ongoing and police had not ruled out laying further charges in relation to Reuben’s death.

“We can reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with Mr Reuben’s death,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

Police acknowledge the public for their assistance throughout this investigation.

“We would like to thank every person who called us or came into a station to provide information in relation to this homicide.

“I’d also like to thank our team, who have worked tirelessly throughout this investigation,” Clayton said.

Firefighters found Reuben critically injured man inside the house. He died at the scene despite the efforts of first responders to revive him.

About 20 police officers along with fire investigators and ESR scientists were involved in the initial investigation.


