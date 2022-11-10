Flooding on State Highway 1 in Whakapara. Police have since closed the road. Video / Mala Nosa-Brown

Severe flooding has meant a portion of State Highway 1 on the outskirts of Whangārei is closed to traffic.

Whangārei has been hit the hardest by the recent severe weather with flooding plaguing much of the district causing schools, some businesses, and roads to close.

Shortly before 11am Northland police asked motorists to avoid SH1 between Whakapara and Hikurangi.

"Puhipuhi Road, and sections of Jordan River Valley Road have been flooded, with many vehicles unable to drive through."

Northland Regional Council rainfall data showed Whakapara at Puhipuhi had received 135.5mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours - the second most in the region.

"In instances where travel is unavoidable, Northland police ask drivers to drive carefully and be mindful of the conditions and fellow travellers," police said.

Police advised detour routes are in place as traffic queues are building on the north and south routes on the highway.

"Residents are asked to stay indoors and avoid driving, until the bad weather subsides and roads reopen."

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Northland with surface flooding expected to close roads and making driving treacherous.

A strong wind watch remains in place for Northland south of the Bay of Islands but is expected to lift around midday.

MetService forecast east to southeast winds that may approach severe gale in exposed places.

The heavy rain watch has been lifted for Northland, north of Whangaroa Bay as MetService says the threat of heavy downfalls has passed.

The extreme weather is due to a low moving south from just north of Cape Reinga and its associated fronts.

Hātea in Glenbervie Forest received 186.5mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours - the wettest in the region.

Followed by Whakapara, and Ngunguru at Dugmores Rock followed suit with 124.5mm for the same time period.

The torrent of calls for help started pouring in for the region's fire brigades at around 8pm on Friday - most for fallen trees blocking roads and collapsed powerlines.

However, Rawhiti fire chief Rana Rewha says one motorist is lucky to be alive after managing to avoid being swept away in floodwaters.

The brigade was called to Russell Rd in Punaruku around 8am today by reports a man was trapped in his small 4x4 in flood waters over 2m high.

Rewha said when they arrived the man was out of his vehicle but shivering from the cold. He told firefighters he thought he was able to be swept away.

"He was blimmin' lucky, so so lucky."

Fortunately the brigade was able to reach the man, as the water was more shallow on the northern side of Russell Rd, and took him back to Rawhiti.

They also helped two Americans caught up in the floodwaters as they headed south to catch some Rugby World Cup 2021 games in Auckland.

Rewha said the number of vehicles taking on the floodwaters was "crazy". Firefighters began turning motorists around.

The Advocate understands today's floodwaters proved a headache for the Hikurangi Volunteer Fire Brigade who became trapped in Helena Bay unable to return.

Firefighters were called to the coastal settlement earlier this morning but their return trip was cut off by flooding.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said strong winds and heavy rain overnight had caused several faults on their high voltage network lines,

"These have been caused by trees through lines and damage to the equipment."

Early this morning, around 450 Northpower customers were without power.

"All high voltage faults have now been resolved and crews are working to help customers with their low voltage service lines where some have experienced damage," Wansbone said.

Later today Northpower will dispatch a low flying chopper to inspect critical and difficult access lines to ensure no damage or risks may cause future outages.

The Kamo Bypass was closed this morning due to rougly half a metre of surface flooding.

The Whangārei District Council provided an extensive list of areas affected by today's weather.

Traffic is currently backed up on SH1 from Waipapa Stream overbridge all the way to Oakleigh Caltex, south of Whangārei.

Kaurihohore, Whangārei Girls' High and Kamo Intermediate were open but encouraged families to stay home if possible.

Waipū Caves Rd is blocked by flooding today, with campers stuck in between flooding at the Waipū Caves Reserve.Photo / Brodie Stone

Waipū Caves Rd is blocked by flooding with campers stuck in between flooding at the Waipū Caves Reserve.

Several vehicles are stuck in deep flood waters at the Waipū Caves reserve carpark, off Waipū Caves Rd, with reports of one car virtually covered with water.

There are several slips on SH1 over the Brynderwyn Hills, south of Whangārei with traffic management in place.

A tree has some down on Russell Rd and is blocking the road.

Surface flooding is also impacting on Mangapai Rd, near Thompson Rd.

Russell Rd is also flooded near Punaruku Rd, with reports of vehicles trapped between flooded areas of the road.

The rain is expected to ease this evening.

However, during Friday afternoon and following the rain, isolated heavy showers and possible thunderstorms are likely.