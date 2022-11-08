Flooding at Opuawhanga, where a car got stuck in floodwaters. Photo / Supplied

Motorists around Northland are stuck in deep water on several roads tonight, as heavy rain is set to ease.

One person was stuck in their vehicle in high water on Whananaki North Rd, Opuawhanga, around 5.15pm.

The Advocate understands the person may have been rescued since but no confirmation had been provided.

Power lines were also reportedly down in the area, a police spokesperson said.

Another vehicle was stuck in flood waters three to four metres deep on Russell Rd shortly after 5pm.

Whangārei Heads Volunteer Fire Brigade was tasked with removing a large tree that had come down in the bad weather and had blocked Pataua South Rd.

Northland police reported flooding across the region and urged motorists to drive with caution as surface flooding had impacted a number of roads, especially in and around Whangārei.

Officers were being kept busy as they had received a number of calls for help due to flooding.

According to the Whangārei District Council, the Ngunguru River "is very high" and may flood onto the road. The council encouraged people to avoid Scows Landing if possible, and if not to pass with "extreme caution".

A Dargaville resident reported Waihue Bridge had flooded.

Floodwaters have made their way halfway across Valley Rd in Hikurangi near the railway crossing.

A band of rain is moving south, and rain in the Far North has already eased, Metservice forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.

"You're still going to have rain late tonight, but it should start easing in a couple of hours' time."

One weather station between Ngunguru and Whananaki received 136.4mm of rain in the last 24 hours, Pyselman said. Whangārei Airport received 80mm of rain over the same period.

The rain was heavier in the Whangārei District than further north, with Kerikeri receiving 53.8mm of rain, and Dargaville 39mm.

Whangārei received more than 8mm of rain per hour over the last two hours.

"That's potentially another 15 or 20mm in the next couple of hours. By midnight Whangārei could be up around 100mm," Pyselman said.

No heavy rain was expected tomorrow, he added - just "the odd shower".

Metservice issued a heavy rain watch from 7am today, which expires at 8pm.