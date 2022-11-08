Heavy downpours and high tides cause water to overflow and cover the road at Scow's Landing, Ngunguru, Northland. Video / Scott Jamieson

Northlanders will be mopping up following heavy rain across the region yesterday which has begun to ease today.

Members of the Tūtūkaka and Ngunguru communities reported a slip at Sandys Hill that is covering one side of the road this morning.

The community also reported roads to be fine between Matapōuri and town at 4.30 am this morning.

The Whangārei District Council said yesterday the Ngunguru River was "very high" and may flood. The council encouraged people to avoid Scows Landing if possible, and to pass with "extreme caution".

The council also reported flooding at Punaruku and Russel Road and advised the community to pass with caution.

Northpower reported that power has been interrupted Kiteone Road in Parua Bay, Whangārei since 7:37 pm yesterday.

Trees damaging power lines had left seven customers without power in the area and the estimated restoration time was 9:00 AM today.

Northland police reported flooding across the region and urged motorists to drive with caution, especially in and around Whangārei.

Surface flooding has been spotted on Kaka Street in Morningside, an area that frequently floods during rainfall.

Metservice issued a heavy rain watch for five hours in Northland from Hikurangi southwards from 9 pm yesterday until 2 am today.

Last night motorists around Northland became stuck in deep water on several roads due to flood waters.

One person was stuck in their vehicle in high water on Whananaki North Rd, Opuawhanga, around 5.15 pm.

Two people were stuck in their vehicle in flood waters three to four metres deep on Russell Rd shortly after 5 pm.