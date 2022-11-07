Northland is getting some heavy rain today, with the roads likely to be treacherous.

Northland is getting some heavy rain today, with the roads likely to be treacherous.

Northlanders are being urged to take care on the roads today with a heavy rain watch issued for the region.

The MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for parts of Northland today, mainly for the area from Whangaroa Bay southwards.

MetService said there will be periods of heavy rain a for around 11 hours from 7am today to 6pm.

The roads are likely to be dangerous with the heavy rain and motorists are urged to take care.

A frontal rain band is bringing rain to Northland this morning. This rain band is expected to move slowly south during the day, and a watch has been issued for the possibility that rainfall amounts could reach warning thresholds - up to 100mm in 24 hours - from Whangaroa Bay southwards, especially about eastern areas.

When a MetService weather watch is in place, people need to stay alert and keep an eye on their local forecast for updates. Watches are used when severe weather is possible, but not imminent or certain.