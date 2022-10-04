Northlanders will need to wrap up warm as temperatures drop to 3C later this week. Photo / 123rf

Northlanders will need to wrap up warm as temperatures drop to 3C later this week. Photo / 123rf

A polar blast is forecast to chill the winterless north, with the region's temperatures set to plummet to near record lows.

As of Wednesday morning, a burst of cold air "straight from Antarctica" had snow falling on the South Island, with temperatures between -5C and -10C predicted.

MetService issued a heavy snow warning for the far south of the South Island and Banks Peninsula.

But Northland's chances of experiencing a flurry like its southern counterparts are "about zero", MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

While snow was suspected to have fallen on Northland's highest peaks during a bout of cool weather in August last year, the last remarkable winter weather event was in July 2011, when snow fell on the Tangihua Ranges.

This time around, Ferris said Kerikeri will be the coldest place in the region.

"[...] and the closest to record-breaking temperatures," he said. "It will be quite unusual for October."

The town's residents will wake up on Friday morning to a chill 3C, only 1C warmer than the coldest October temperature recorded of 2C; that was in Kerikeri on October 21, 1994.

"Our records go all the way back to 1978," Ferris said.

Whangārei will fare slightly better with 6C, but the warmest place to be in Northland is Kaipara. Friday morning temperatures are predicted to be between 7C to 10C.

"Why it's warmer there is because it's just a bit more windy and cloudy on that western side," Ferris said.

Unfortunately, the burden of rain is set to continue, with Ferris stating some wet weather was in store for the region.