Northern Advocate

Taipa Salt Pig's artisan sea salt producer embraces simplicity

By Donna Russell
4 mins to read
James Moore, of Taipa Salt Pig, shows the evaporation process underway on a sunny hillside at his Taipa property. Photo / Donna Russell

Seawater and sunshine are the essential ingredients of the Taipa Salt Pig products.

Owners James and Yasmin Moore have been finding success, with their products already winning awards.

For James, the lifestyle it allows him

