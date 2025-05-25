Heavy rain in April caused slips that twice closed SH1 over Mangamuka Gorge, south of Kaitāia. Now Northlanders are being urged to prepare for heavy rain again.

Stormy weather is on the way tonight for Te Tai Tokerau, with Civil Defence Northland urging people to drive with extra care and stay up-to-date with forecasts.

MetService NZ has issued two alerts for Northland – a Heavy Rain Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch – from 5pm on Monday to around 6am Tuesday.

The severe weather is part of a front expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to western parts of the North Island, from Taranaki northwards.

The Heavy Rain Watch for Northland warns of periods of heavy rain with possible downpours. There is a moderate chance of this upgrading to an orange Heavy Rain Warning.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch warns of possible localised downpours, with rainfall rates of 25mm/h to 40mm/h.