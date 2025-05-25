Advertisement
Weather alert for Northland: Risk of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Heavy rain in April caused slips that twice closed SH1 over Mangamuka Gorge, south of Kaitāia. Now Northlanders are being urged to prepare for heavy rain again.

Stormy weather is on the way tonight for Te Tai Tokerau, with Civil Defence Northland urging people to drive with extra care and stay up-to-date with forecasts.

MetService NZ has issued two alerts for Northland – a Heavy Rain Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch – from 5pm on Monday to around 6am Tuesday.

The severe weather is part of a front expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to western parts of the North Island, from Taranaki northwards.

The Heavy Rain Watch for Northland warns of periods of heavy rain with possible downpours. There is a moderate chance of this upgrading to an orange Heavy Rain Warning.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch warns of possible localised downpours, with rainfall rates of 25mm/h to 40mm/h.

MetService said rainfall of this intensity, if it occurs, can cause surface and flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and can also lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Civil Defence Northland said Northlanders should take their usual wet-weather precautions.

“Drive with extra care overnight and in the early morning, and stay up to date with the latest forecasts from MetService,” the organisation advised on social media.

Parts of Northland have already had record-breaking rainfall this year, with Kerikeri recording 528mm of rain in April, surpassing the amount the Far North town usually sees in the first four months of the year.

The rain led to slips and road closures.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

