Tam dumped a month’s worth of rain and strong winds (up to 156km/h hurricane-strength winds were recorded at Cape Reinga on April 17) on areas of the Far North. Similar conditions caused State Highway One through the Mangamukas to close several times over recent years due to slips. The closures meant long detours for many and hit businesses hard.

Weekend storms brought a large slip cascade onto the road on the southern side of the hill again on Sunday.

That slip was cleared by Monday evening, but on Tuesday evening, in the middle of a third storm, another slip closed the road between Kitchen Rd and Makene Rd.

Motorists can detour along State Highway 10, via Kāeo, or via Broadwood on the Kaitāia — Awaroa Rd.

This small slip, which did not impact the road, was the only real damage to the highway over Mangamuka Gorge, in the Far North, after a $240 million rebuild of the road.

NZTA reopened the troublesome stretch of State Highway 1 through the Mangamukas before Christmas after more than two years and $204 million of work, following a closure caused by more than 30 major slips.

A 1-in-500-year storm caused major slips and forced its closure in July 2020. The gorge opened in June 2021 and repairs cost $16.2m. The road was destroyed by slips during another major storm in August 2022, and yet another storm in 2023 delayed repairs and bumped up costs from $160m to $204m.

The road was rebuilt over 22 months, with more than 1300 piles and 300 anchors installed, the road resurfaced, guardrails upgraded, and drainage improved.

At the peak of the Mangamuka work, about 75% of the workforce, and many of the suppliers, were from the Far North community.

Since the road reopened, Far North businesses have welcomed a financial boom from the extra visitors.