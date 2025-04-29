NZTA spent $204 million over more than two years repairing SH1 over Mangamuka Gorge after more than 30 big slips caused by atrocious weather. The national roading body is delighted it has survived the first cyclone since the rebuild with no real damage.
Three storms in two weeks has proved too much for SH1 over Mangamuka Gorge, with the road again closed due to a slip on Tuesday.
It’s the second landslide in a few days to close the gorge highway.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said contractors had been monitoring movement on the hillside following recent heavy rain, and the slip was expected. Contractors are on site assessing the damage and expect to have an update on when the road can reopen about 11.30am today.
As ex-tropical Cyclone Tam bore down on the Far North earlier this month, many residents and transport officials were looking cautiously to the Mangamuka Gorge, hoping the highway repair job would hold up.