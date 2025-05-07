Heavy rain in April included Cyclone Tam, which caused flooding in Kāeo on April 17. Photo / Dronewolf

Heavy rain in April included Cyclone Tam, which caused flooding in Kāeo on April 17. Photo / Dronewolf

Northlanders are being warned to brace for heavy rain, gale-force winds and the possibility of severe thunderstorms forecast for Friday.

The warning from MetService on Thursday morning comes after the region suffered a record-breaking wet April, which led to localised flooding and slips.

Civil Defence Northland is urging people to be prepared as an active front, accompanied by gale northeasterlies, is forecast to move over the upper North Island on Friday, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to Northland.

“So, if you’re not already, take some time today to check you’re prepared for bad weather,” the organisation advised on social media.

MetService has issued an orange Heavy Rain Warning for all of Northland, for Friday 3am to 5pm, saying 80mm to 120mm of rain should be expected, with possibly up to 150mm in parts of the region.