Weather: Northland warned to brace for more heavy rain, gale-force winds

Denise Piper
Heavy rain in April included Cyclone Tam, which caused flooding in Kāeo on April 17. Photo / Dronewolf

Northlanders are being warned to brace for heavy rain, gale-force winds and the possibility of severe thunderstorms forecast for Friday.

The warning from MetService on Thursday morning comes after the region suffered a record-breaking wet April, which led to localised flooding and slips.

Civil Defence Northland is urging people to be prepared as an active front, accompanied by gale northeasterlies, is forecast to move over the upper North Island on Friday, bringing heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms to Northland.

“So, if you’re not already, take some time today to check you’re prepared for bad weather,” the organisation advised on social media.

MetService has issued an orange Heavy Rain Warning for all of Northland, for Friday 3am to 5pm, saying 80mm to 120mm of rain should be expected, with possibly up to 150mm in parts of the region.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions possible.”

It has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Northland, for Friday 9am to 5pm, as there is a moderate risk of localised downpours of 25mm/h to 40mm/h within the trough, creating a risk of flash flooding and slips.

On top of this, it has also issued a Strong Wind Watch for Northland for Friday 4am to midday, when northeast winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Civil Defence Northland has some key reminders for dealing with the forecast bad weather:

  • Keep up-to-date with the latest weather information.
  • Check your drains and gutters – in the daylight, when it is safe to do so.
  • Secure outdoor furniture and loose items around your property.
  • Relocate items or livestock from any areas of your property that are prone to flooding.
  • Take extra care if you are driving in heavy rain.
  • Make sure you have supplies ready in your home and car in case of power outages or road closures.
  • Report any fallen trees, debris or blocked drains on public property or local roads to your local council.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

