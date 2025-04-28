MetService are warning flooding may be possible for Northland as a slow-moving front brings heavy rain and the risk of thunderstorms. Photo / NZME

Northland is set to be battered yet again, with a heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watch in place over the region.

MetService has updated the heavy rain watch to cover all of Northland from now until midnight alongside a severe thunderstorm watch.

Meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said a slow-moving front meant a large accumulation of rainfall would bring localised downpours between 25-40mm an hour.

“A lot of places are at risk of flooding.”

A band of rain was expected to start north of the Bay of Islands this morning before spreading south to the rest of the region in the afternoon.