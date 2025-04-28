Advertisement
Northland braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms, flooding risk high

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
MetService are warning flooding may be possible for Northland as a slow-moving front brings heavy rain and the risk of thunderstorms. Photo / NZME

Northland is set to be battered yet again, with a heavy rain and severe thunderstorm watch in place over the region.

MetService has updated the heavy rain watch to cover all of Northland from now until midnight alongside a severe thunderstorm watch.

Meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said a slow-moving front meant a large accumulation of rainfall would bring localised downpours between 25-40mm an hour.

“A lot of places are at risk of flooding.”

A band of rain was expected to start north of the Bay of Islands this morning before spreading south to the rest of the region in the afternoon.

Shiviti urged people to be wary of driving conditions and keep an eye on the forecast.

Civil Defence Northland yesterday said the forecast was “certainly not what we were wishing for”.

“With this heavy rain coming on top of the recent heavy rain, streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and road closures are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

It has already been a wet end to the month after heavy rain on Sunday.

A slip on the recently opened Mangamuka Gorge closed State Highway 1, but it was reopened on Monday.

Meanwhile, a downed tree in Whangārei caused a power outage to about 80 homes on Tanekaha Drive, Riverside Drive and Kauri Place.

Flooding on roads reportedly saw vehicles towed and houses flooded in Pāmapūria.

MetService earlier revealed April had been a wet month for Kerikeri.

The Bay of Islands town has received 490mm of rainfall in April and 790mm this year alone.

The normal rainfall amount for the area in April was about 150mm.

RNZ reported this month had been Kerikeri’s wettest April since records began in 1978. The previous record, about 60mm lower, was set in 1999.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

