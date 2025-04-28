Shiviti urged people to be wary of driving conditions and keep an eye on the forecast.
Civil Defence Northland yesterday said the forecast was “certainly not what we were wishing for”.
“With this heavy rain coming on top of the recent heavy rain, streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and road closures are also possible, and driving conditions may be hazardous.”
It has already been a wet end to the month after heavy rain on Sunday.
A slip on the recently opened Mangamuka Gorge closed State Highway 1, but it was reopened on Monday.
Meanwhile, a downed tree in Whangārei caused a power outage to about 80 homes on Tanekaha Drive, Riverside Drive and Kauri Place.
Flooding on roads reportedly saw vehicles towed and houses flooded in Pāmapūria.
MetService earlier revealed April had been a wet month for Kerikeri.
The Bay of Islands town has received 490mm of rainfall in April and 790mm this year alone.
The normal rainfall amount for the area in April was about 150mm.
RNZ reported this month had been Kerikeri’s wettest April since records began in 1978. The previous record, about 60mm lower, was set in 1999.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.