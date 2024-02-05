Members of the hīkoi, dedicated to defending Te Tiriti o Waitangi, close in on Waitangi. Photo / Denise Piper

A hīkoi in defence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi is taking its last steps to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds five days after launching its promise to fight against any planned changes to New Zealand’s founding document.

The march left Te Rēinga Wairua [Cape Reinga] at dawn on February 2 and is close to arriving at Te Tii Marae in Waitangi. Around 200 people are taking part in the Toitu te Tiriti hīkoi but the number continues to grow.

The hīkoi has the same theme as Waitangi’s commemorations - upholding the Treaty of Waitangi and the Declaration of Independence - and complements other protests against the coalition Government’s anti-Māori legislation.

Organiser Rueben Taipari had been particularly concerned about moves to redefine Te Tiriti.

The hīkoi is gathering plenty of attention from passersby, as well as causing some traffic jams as it moves through Paihia to Waitangi.

Northland police have reminded motorists in the area about heavy traffic congestion around Waitangi. They have asked people headed to celebrations at the Treaty Grounds to travel via Puketona, and take advantage of the parking and shuttle buses into Waitangi from Bledisloe Domain.

Traffic is reportedly backed up as far as Kawakawa. However, it is expected to ease after delays were caused by a large group of horse riders.

The hīkoi moving through Paihia as it heads to Waitangi. Photo / Denise Piper

Among those marching in the hīkoi are children, a couple of people with dogs, and plenty of Tino Rangatiratanga and He Whakaputanga flags. Photo / Denise Piper

Taipari said they were doing the hīkoi for their mokopuna, which included children holding a banner leading the march.

The hīkoi to Waitangi has been held nearly every year since 1985, following from a historic march from Ngāruawāhia to Waitangi in defence of Te Tiriti in 1984, when about 4000 protesters were blocked from crossing Waitangi Bridge by police.

Taipari said since then, Te Hiku Māori have taken it upon themselves to march in defence of Te Tiriti.

