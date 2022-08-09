Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: Perspective is what's needed when it comes to the All Blacks

4 minutes to read
All Blacks David Havili and Akira Ioane after losing their match against South Africa last weekend. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks David Havili and Akira Ioane after losing their match against South Africa last weekend. Photo / Photosport

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

OPINION:

It's always good when the All Blacks lose. For the reason that it puts things into perspective.

And I say that as someone who watches most All Blacks games, except those against Italy or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei