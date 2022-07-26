Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: James Shaw's strategy of compromise might not be enough for Green Party co-leadership

6 minutes to read
We need the Green Party to be fighting fit for the upcoming election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We need the Green Party to be fighting fit for the upcoming election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Vaughan Gunson
By
Vaughan Gunson

Northern Advocate columnist.

OPINION

At his media briefing on Monday, James Shaw came across, as he most often does, as a decent chap. With his neat hair, polite manner, reassuring face, dressed in a grey suit jacket, no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei