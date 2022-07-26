We need the Green Party to be fighting fit for the upcoming election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

We need the Green Party to be fighting fit for the upcoming election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

At his media briefing on Monday, James Shaw came across, as he most often does, as a decent chap. With his neat hair, polite manner, reassuring face, dressed in a grey suit jacket, no tie, and white-collared shirt, it's as if the word "decent chap" was invented just for him.

You wouldn't make the mistake of thinking the phrase "firebrand radical" was coined to describe James Shaw. Ex-Green Party MP Sue Bradford, now living in the North, could stake claim to that distinction.

Yet we shouldn't underestimate Shaw as a politician. There must be steeliness there, some ego too, which has got him to the top of a political party.

Steeliness and determination were evident when he spoke to the media. There was even a sly grin when he said he was confident of retaining the Green Party co-leadership. Despite 30 per cent of delegates at the party conference voting to open the door to a leadership challenge.

His speech and responses to media questions revealed Shaw's strengths (to some people) and his weaknesses (to others).

He expressed pride in his efforts to get cross-party agreement for the Climate Change Commission and a target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Achieving cross-party support takes good communication and negotiating skills. And some of that "decent chap" charm.

Subsidising the well off to buy new cars does little for the climate change emergency. Photo / NZME

The problem is that the price of Labour and National support meant there's no immediate urgency. The planet's fate will be sealed before 2050 if New Zealand and the world continue using fossil fuels anywhere near the present rate.

Shaw did convey his frustration that the pace of meaningful action on climate change is so slow. He said it often, and he needed to say it to try and appease environmentalists inside and outside the Green Party who are frustrated and angry.

His claim that the emissions reduction target passed into law by the Zero Carbon Act will survive future National-Act governments, however, is wishful thinking or simply naive.

If the profits of companies and our corporate farmers are threatened, National-Act won't hesitate to ignore carbon reduction targets. The same is proving true of Labour.

Shaw is on firmer ground when he says that to effect faster change, the Greens need more MPs in Parliament and a swag of MPs in the Cabinet of the ruling government.

The question, though, is Shaw's strategy of compromise and presentation of a more moderate face the path to greater voter share?

The policies of the Green Party on paper are to the left of what often comes out of Shaw's mouth. Probably the biggest sin in the eyes of some party members.

Part of the reason for this is Labour's shrewdness in giving Shaw the Climate Change ministry and tying him to Cabinet's rules of collective responsibility, which prevents him from freely criticising the Government on climate change.

The alternative view to Shaw's moderate strategy is growing the Green Party's support by being more forthcoming in presenting their policies and sharply criticising Labour.

For those of this view, Shaw is holding the party back rather than propelling the Greens forward.

The times might be near for the Green Party to present a more radical face that appeals, in particular, to young people. For some, Chlöe Swarbrick is the answer.

Shaw's conservative political instincts were on display addressing the media on Monday. He expressed satisfaction that the "clean car discount" had resulted in a big increase in new car purchases being electric or hybrid vehicles.

Shaw should know that subsidising the well off to buy new cars, manufactured using fossil fuels in another part of the world, and reliant on coal being burnt at Huntly to meet electricity demand, does little for the climate change emergency.

Instead of mentioning this most middle-class of policies, and already in place, he could have taken the opportunity of his media briefing to push for free public transport — a Green Party policy with an online petition.

But there was no mention of an idea whose time has come and which would appeal to many working-class voters struggling with the cost of living crisis.

With the media attention on him, this was Shaw's chance to prove to critics that he's not the moderate teal Green that many think he is. Unfortunately, that's not what happened. He emphasised past successes (in his eyes), not future goals and campaigns.

Over the next few weeks, the Green Party's base might be able to force Shaw to go beyond his natural political instincts. He has promised to tour the country talking to branches.

Shaw could be right that the Green Party will come out of this leadership test stronger.

He, and the rest of the Green Party's MPs, now have to engage with party activists and recognise there's sizeable disquiet.

That disquiet and frustration extends to voters outside the Green Party who are alarmed at extreme weather, environmental destruction in all its forms, and the growing divide between rich and poor.

It's not simply a choice between presenting radical policies or being moderate to increase votes. It's about coming up with the right policies, presented clearly and confidently, that address the big issues of the day and which inspire New Zealanders to vote Green for the first time.

The next general election will be one of the most important in decades. A National-Act government will be a very different beast to one formed by Labour, Greens and the Māori Party.

We need the Green Party to be fighting fit for that election. Some pain and self-examination now, like what the All Blacks are going through, will hopefully be good for competing on the political field in 2023.