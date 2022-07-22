Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Who doesn't want to be one in 10

5 minutes to read
One person in 10 is left-handed, and who doesn't want to be one in 10. Photo / 123rf

One person in 10 is left-handed, and who doesn't want to be one in 10. Photo / 123rf

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION

It was a moment on television a long time ago and in a foreign country, but I have not forgotten it.

The subject of the programme was ambition. The presenter, smug as all presenters are,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei