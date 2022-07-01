Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: Some things are almost impossible to understand - but not roundabouts

4 minutes to read
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, after a rocket attack. Photo / AP

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, after a rocket attack. Photo / AP

Joe Bennett
By
Joe Bennett

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION
So there I was heading to the supermarket in Ferrymead in my excitingly modern car that somehow knows when to turn the lights and the wipers on, and that will tell me if I am

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei