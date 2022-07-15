Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Joe Bennett: It's toast and that's all there is to say

4 minutes to read
Crunch is one part of peak toast. The other part is butter. Photo / 123rf

Crunch is one part of peak toast. The other part is butter. Photo / 123rf

Northern Advocate


OPINION:

As the astute reader may already have guessed having scanned the catalogue of misery that is both the local and the international section of this newspaper, today's subject is toast. Literal toast.

Not the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei