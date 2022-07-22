Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Vaughan Gunson: I understand now why people fork out to have themselves pampered

4 minutes to read
I could get used to this. I understand now why women and men fork out to have themselves pampered at barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons. Photo / 123rf

I could get used to this. I understand now why women and men fork out to have themselves pampered at barbers, hairdressers and beauty salons. Photo / 123rf

Northern Advocate


OPINION

I push open the heavy door and step up into a narrow room. Faces turn towards me. Not hostile, not friendly, just blank.

On the wall is a boar's head wearing a tweed fedora and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei