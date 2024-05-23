Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

The government wants to revive Three Strikes: Can the axed law work a second time around?

Sarah Curtis
By
6 mins to read
A respected Northland lawyer says the threat of increasingly longer sentences under a Three Strikes regime doesn't deter people from offending, especially not young people. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A respected Northland lawyer says the threat of increasingly longer sentences under a Three Strikes regime doesn't deter people from offending, especially not young people. Photo / Brett Phibbs


Legal experts say the government’s proposed changes to the Three Strikes regime - as part of its plan to revive the controversial law - won’t overcome problems that saw it axed two years ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate