Northlanders were reluctant to comment on the repeal of the controversial law that imposed maximum sentences on those with three strikes. Photo / NZME

Northland community leaders were largely reluctant to wade in on the repeal of the controversial Three Strikes law after it was consigned to the legal dustbin on Tuesday.

Representatives from several community groups and domestic violence charities approached by the Northern Advocate did not wish to comment on the end of the legislation.

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill also declined to comment.

However, one community leader who did wish to comment was Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust chief executive Martin Kaipo, who is also a former high-ranking Black Power member.

Kaipo said there was a place for harsher sentences such as those imposed under the Three Strikes law.

"If you look at the repetitive offenders, they need to be held accountable ... you've got to look at the type of offending."

He said it was also important to look at ways to address behaviour through rehabilitation programmes and work with whānau.

Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust provides social services, particularly to urban Māori, in the deprived Whangārei suburb.

Prominent Northland lawyer Arthur Fairley welcomed the news of the law's repeal.

"It didn't work, most of us didn't like it and it could lead to injustices," he said.

The Three Strikes law removed flexibility and mandated sentences judges were able to impose anyway, he added.

The Three Strikes law was a creation of the Act Party in 2010 when it was in a coalition with National.

The law meant people convicted of a third serious violent, sex or drug offence should get the maximum available sentence without parole, unless it would be "manifestly unjust".

The law was in place for eight years before a Whanganui stabber received the maximum penalty. All judges in earlier cases nationwide said maximum terms would be manifestly unjust.

Labour first attempted to repeal the law in its last term but was blocked by then coalition partner NZ First.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said at the third reading of the bill that the law had led to some "extremely concerning sentencing outcomes" and there was "little evidence" it had worked as a deterrence.

The National Party opposed repealing the bill, justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith saying it would bring back legislation to replace it if elected.

Goldsmith said the purpose of the law was to keep those "serious repeat offenders out of circulation for longer to keep the community safe".

He quoted a submission that stated after 10 years, 13,000 people had been delivered their first strike.

"If it had no effect, it's surprising that only 640 have had their second strike and only 21 have had their third strike."

Green Party MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere said they supported repealing the law, which was "punitive rather than restorative justice and rehabilitation".

"Most importantly, three strikes has resulted in disproportionate and excessive sentences being handed down."