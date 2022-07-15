Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Revealed: The top cop called out by the IPCA for improperly interfering in a prosecution is Northland's second most senior police officer

6 minutes to read
Whangārei-Kaipara police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth speaking about the future of Hikurangi police at a community meeting back in 2020. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei-Kaipara police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth speaking about the future of Hikurangi police at a community meeting back in 2020. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northern Advocate
By: and

The identity of the senior Northland police officer who "improperly influenced" a senior prosecutor to withdraw an assault charge can now be revealed.

Whangārei-Kaipara police area commander Inspector Marty Ruth was called "Officer B"

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei