Some of the cannabis seized by police during Thursday's search warrants around the upper North Island. Photo / NZ Police

Police seized nearly $6.5 million worth of assets during a sting on a sophisticated drug dealing and money laundering scheme in Northland and south of the region.

The illegal operation involved foreign nationals and a kingpin from Waitematā with alleged ties to a Vietnamese organised crime group.

Police executed 10 search warrants today in Northland, Waitematā, Auckland City, Counties Manukau, and Waikato as part of Operation Bush, which targets the sale and supply of cannabis.

Their nine months of hard work paid off as the warrants resulted in almost $6.5m worth of assets that included five properties and two vehicles with a combined value of $90,000.

Cash recovered by police during Operation Bush. Photo / NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Dunhill, the officer in charge of the upper north money laundering team, said several significant cannabis plots were found and 193 plants and roughly nine kilograms of packaged cannabis were seized.

"The ready-to-sell cannabis seized from just one of the addresses is estimated to be worth about $60,000."

Dunhill said eight people were arrested, including the alleged kingpin - a 40-year-old Waitematā man.

The others included foreign nationals and all were being charged in relation to serious offending that spanned a number of years.

"More than 60 charges have been filed relating to money laundering and the cultivation, supply and selling of cannabis," Dunhill said.

The eight apprehended will appear in courts across Whangārei, North Shore, Auckland, and Waikato in the coming days.

Dunhill had not ruled out further charges and arrests.

"This is a significant restraint of millions of dollars worth of property and vehicles, which has involved New Zealand Police staff from several work groups and highlights the ongoing work by police to disrupt and dismantle this type of damaging offending in our country," he said.

"Drugs continue to be at the centre of a world of harm created in our communities and we have no tolerance for those who continue to accumulate assets and wealth through the sale of these illicit substances."

Dunhill said police are working alongside Immigration New Zealand in relation to the foreign nationals.

"We continue to encourage anyone with information about suspected money laundering and drug dealing in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111."