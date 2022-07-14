Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Whangārei bus driver fed up with violence, bad behaviour on school runs

4 minutes to read
Onerahi, Morningside and Raumanga buses on after-school runs have major issues with bad behaviour from youths, a driver says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

Security guards are being sought for after-school buses because of bad behaviour and violence from teenage troublemakers, says a Whangārei bus driver.

And Northland Regional Council says they will consider ways to make public transport

