“Police are grateful for the assistance from everyone involved and are pleased the child has been reunited with family.”

Incidents like this can be distressing, not only for the family but the wider community, especially when there is a young child involved, he said.

Cooper-Kapa also credited the skilled call-takers in the emergency communication centre who took the 111 call and helped relay information to staff on the ground, allowing numerous people to get involved.

“It’s great this incident resulted in a positive outcome.”

The boy’s parents took to social media to thank everyone involved in the search, including the couple who found him sleeping underneath a banana tree.

“If it wasn’t for each and every one of you who came through and searched wide and every inch of the place, we might not of had our baby back home last night,” the father posted on social media.

“We were so impressed by search and rescue we are going to explore the ways we can give back and contribute ongoing to this invaluable mahi that they do.”

The boy’s mother also posted on social media to thank everyone, including police for responding fast - escalating the incident to the search and rescue teams, including helicopter.

“[We are] blown away by the support and manaaki in this community. From the bottom of our hearts to everyone who came, called or reached out nga mihi nunui!”

