Kerikeri resident Liz Rushworth has put a local twist on the traditional Anzac biscuit and plans to bake up some batches for deserving RSA members this Anzac Day.

Rushworth, who lives at Arvida Te Puna Waiora retirement village, decided to refresh the age-old recipe with local ingredients including the orange rind from Kerikeri oranges and dark chocolate from Makana Confections.

She came up with the idea after finding an old biscuit recipe.

“We have so many local flavours in Kerikeri and I worked with the village manager, Monique Hawker, to come up with something that was uniquely us.

“It’s also lovely to give the biscuits to our deserving RSA members.”

Traditional Anzac biscuits are usually a mixture of flour, oats, golden syrup, desiccated coconut, sugar, butter and baking soda.

According to the National Army Museum, it’s a myth that Anzac biscuits were sent and eaten by troops in Gallipoli.

However “some evidence suggests a rolled oats-based biscuit was sent to troops on the Western Front”.

The majority of rolled oats biscuits were sold and consumed at fetes, galas, parades and other public events at home, to raise funds for the war effort.

Rushworth, whose grandfathers were in the British army, is known as one of the “thoughtful village bakers” in the retirement community.

Liz Rushworth and her husband Don made a batch of her unique Anzac biscuits for neighbouring residents.

She will be making two batches – around 60 biscuits – for this year’s Anzac Day commemorations.

She plans to deliver most of them to the Kerikeri RSA, whose members and guests now meet at the Homestead Sportsbar and Bistro on Homestead Rd, after the Kerikeri RSA on Cobham Rd closed in 2019 because of dwindling membership and rising costs.

The rest of the biscuits will be distributed among Arvida residents.

“I’ve been making those biscuits for a long time with orange rind which gives it a kick,” Rushworth said.

“We got the oranges off Monique’s parents’ tree and dipped them in Makana chocolate, which is gorgeous.

“It’s made them quite nice.”

Hawker said the biscuits had become “an indulgent favourite” in the Arvida community.

“They’ve also been beautifully homemade, and they hold the significance of Anzac through our special delivery to the RSA.”

Liz’s Anzac Biscuits

1 cup rolled oats

125 grams butter

1 tsp vanilla essence

¾ cup flour

The rind of 1 orange

2 tbsp boiling water

1 cup coconut

1 cup brown sugar

100g Makana Confections dark chocolate

½ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp golden syrup

Preheat the oven to 120C fanbake. Line three baking trays with non-stick baking paper.

In a small bowl, dissolve the baking soda in boiling water.

In a saucepan, melt the butter with the golden syrup. Once melted, add the dissolved baking soda to the saucepan.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Pour in the liquid butter mixture and stir until well combined.

Roll teaspoonfuls of the mixture into balls and place them on the prepared baking trays.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until the cookies are golden brown.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.