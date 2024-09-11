“I appreciate how distressing these situations can be, both for those of us at school – students and staff, and for parents when the email and app messages go out advising we are in lockdown.

“I want to commend our students and staff for the outstanding way they quickly and calmly responded to the lockdown announcement.”

A police spokesperson said they responded to the incident at around 2pm.

“Two men had entered the grounds and were behaving in an aggressive manner. Police located both men and they were spoken to. No injuries were reported.”

“The school self-initiated a short precautionary lockdown while police resolved the matter.”

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was not the first time the school had gone into a lockdown, but the school had moved quickly to get it right. Earlier this year a lockdown ensued over what turned out to be a toy gun.

“It’s never a good thing to hear a school has gone into lockdown and you always fear the worst. In this case, the school handled it really well.

“Parents were told almost straight away - I got the message even before a string of messages landed from a frightened child locked in a classroom.”

Clent said those who are upset or distressed should let their year-level dean know so that the correct support could be put into place.

“I also want to thank parents, whānau, and caregivers for your response – trusting us to have the safety of your children as our priority, and allowing us the space to deal with the situation in those difficult and confronting moments.”

Clent said the school would be conducting an investigation into the incident as well as reviewing processes.

He asked for any feedback, concerns or queries to be directed to enquiries@kerikerihigh.ac.nz.

Earlier this year the school was placed into lockdown after reports a person was seen in the area with a firearm. However, the firearm turned out to be a toy gun.

