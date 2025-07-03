Whangārei disability advisory group member Wendy Giffin had voiced concerns about the effectiveness of current enforcement.

“I’ve seen a car towed from Okara Countdown out of a mobility park when it had no card,” she said.

“I’m sure a few more of those happening where the public sees it might deter some.”

Giffin highlighted the Whangārei Library and hospital as hotspots for abuse of mobility parking, the latter being a particular source of frustration for patients arriving late to appointments because of lack of accessible parking.

Northern Advocate readers also questioned why, if increased fines were failing to deter able-bodied drivers from using disability parking spaces, the council did not take more drastic action, such as wheel-clamping unauthorised vehicles.

Mussle said transport regulations meant the council could only tow a vehicle when it had been deemed abandoned or there was a clear and immediate safety risk, such as a car blocking a clearway during peak-hour traffic.

Giffin said she had been approached by members of the public since her comments in the previous article, including by a security guard who reported being abused while asking people to move from mobility parks at the i-Site centre.

“It’s clear this is a wider issue and people are getting fed up,” she said.

She questioned the transparency of the appeals process.

“I’d like to know how drivers have been able to ‘provide clear evidence’ that they did not commit an infringement offence.”

Giffin advised people reporting unauthorised users of the spaces to photograph the absence of a mobility card, which should be clearly displayed on the dashboard or rear vision mirror; number plates; and the vehicle’s position to avoid disputes.

She said she had asked the council whether any data is kept on repeat offenders and was told no such records exist.

She believed information about patterns of offending could help inform better policy decisions.

