David Harvey: Expecting the government to solve every problem stifles creativity

By David Harvey
4 mins to read
Public servants refer to elected representatives as  the ‘temporary staff’. Photo / Getty Images

The general election looms, and if there is one desire common to all those in the contest, it is to be in government. The differences between the contenders are how they will govern.

One group

