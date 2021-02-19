Significant delays expected on SH10 after serious crash near Kāeo

St John paramedics are attending a serious single vehicle crash on SH10, south of Kāeo. Photo / File

Motorists headed north can expect significant delays after a serious crash on SH10, around 10km south of Kāeo, has blocked the road.

Emergency services rushed to assist three people involved in the single vehicle crash on the Twin Coast Discovery Highway at 1.17pm today.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter and an additional St John ambulance and Rapid First Response Unit were on the way to assist the ambulance crew currently at the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

A police spokesman said the vehicle's occupants were seriously injured.

He advised people to avoid the area if possible as the road is expected to be blocked for a lengthy amount of time.