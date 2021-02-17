Drivers asked to avoid Kiripaka Rd after car flips on roof in Tikipunga

People rush to help the elderly occupants of a car that flipped on its roof on Kiripaka Rd this morning. Photo / supplied

Motorists are being asked to avoid Kiripaka Rd in Tikipunga after a car flipped on its roof around 10am.

A police spokesman said there may be delays while the car is removed from Kiripaka Rd near the Mobil in Tikipunga and advised drivers to avoid the area.

A motorist, who did not want to be named, said he heard a bang and looked to his left where he saw the car on its roof.

He said a large number of people stopped to help an elderly man and woman who were in the vehicle.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance was called to the scene and paramedics treated one patient in a moderate condition.