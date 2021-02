Police are at the scene of a two-car crash that has blocked SH1 north of Whangārei this evening.

Traffic is backing up on State Highway One north of Whangārei after a two-car crash.

Police and emergency services were called to the crash, near Springs Flat after 4.20pm.

Traffic has backed up for around three kilometres north the Kamo Bypass.

A diversion has been put in place through Vinegar Hill Rd and Pune Rere Dr.

It's believed that there are no serious injuries in the crash.

No further details are available at this stage.