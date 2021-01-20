Car hits power pole near Maunu Rd, Te Mai Rd intersection in Whangārei

The car, carrying one person, hit the power pole about 2:15pm today. Photo / Karina Cooper

A female driver has been privately transported to Whangārei Hospital after a head on collision with a power pole near Maunu Rd and Te Mai Rd intersection.

Severe traffic delays in the area are expected to last as the wreckage is removed by a tow truck and the damaged power pole is replaced by Northpower.

Around 70 homes in the Te Mai Rd and Maunu Rd intersection will have their power switched off for about six hours this evening while the pole is replaced, Northpower spokesperson Rachel Wansbone said. An exact time is yet to be established.

Wansbone said the road will remain open but may go down to one lane and will not affect the hospital.

Whangārei firefighters were called to the scene alongside police around 2.15pm. A St Johns ambulance also responded but was not required.

Fire crews attended the scene. Photo / Karina Cooper

Whangārei senior station officer Paul Ballantine said the driver was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a private vehicle after her car left the road and hit the power pole.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.