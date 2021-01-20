Whangārei residents feared another life taken as car hits power pole

Yesterday's crash was less than 300m from the site of a November 23's fatality, where a car slammed into a power pole. Photo / Karina Cooper

When a deafening bang rang out near Whangārei Hospital yesterday afternoon Maunu Rd residents feared November's horror crash that killed a teenager had repeated itself.

George Dunn, who has lived in his Maunu Rd home for 15 years, was sitting in the shade outside his front door when he heard the loud bang around 2.15pm yesterday.

"It sounded like an accident. We ran out there to see if they're were okay," Dunn said.

He saw the wreckage of a red car, its front crushed by the impact with a power pole near the corner of Maunu and Te Mai Rds.

Dunn said the car's only occupant was a driver who was unconscious, her head supported by the car's airbag.

"After, like, six minutes she woke up."

A nurse driving from the hospital pulled over and quickly commanded the scene as residents, passersby and motorists gathered.

At one point Dunn saw part of the power pole break off and almost hit a bystander as it fell.

Whangārei fire brigade senior station officer Paul Ballantine said the driver was taken to Whangārei Hospital in a private vehicle.

The cause of the crash was still being investigated.

A Traffic Management NZ crew driving past spotted a woman directing queues of traffic so pulled over and helped manage motorists.

Power to around 70 homes in Woodhill was switched off yesterday afternoon as Northpower replaced the destroyed pole.

Dunn hoped the woman was okay as residents wanted to avoid a repeat of November's tragic outcome, which happened less than 300m away.

On November 23, around 2am, a car carrying 18-year-old Stacey Sadlier, Mana Ashby and an unnamed driver, ploughed into a power pole 400m from Whangārei Hospital's A&E.

Sadlier, a backseat passenger, tragically died.

"Too many things are starting to happen on this road," Dunn said. "We don't want any more accidents."