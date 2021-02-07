Te Hapua bush fire under control, helicopters stood down

Te Hapua Rd is a winding gravel road surrounded by bush. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Fire crews have managed to extinguish a small bush fire along Te Hapua Rd which was started when a crashed car caught fire.

Two helicopters were sent north but then stood down as fire crews got the 20m by 30m bush fire under control. The fire, which started around 3pm Sunday, spread to bush surrounding the winding gravel road after a car crashed and caught fire. The driver is believed to have minor injuries and was being treated by medical staff.

The small coastal settlement is home to about 100 permanent residents. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two fire crews from Houhora were at the scene just after 4pm, making sure it did not reignite.

Given the extremely dry conditions and abundance of bush, the fire's damage could have been substantial had it got out of control, potentially threatening the Te Hapua settlement, the northernmost settlement in the country.