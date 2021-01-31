Northland news in brief: Massive fire out; and police investigate sudden death

A large fire that burnt almost 200ha near Pipiwai was out, but hot spots were still being dampened down late yesterday.

Forestry contractors were still dampening down hot spots at the Far North fire near Pipiwai Rd on Sunday.

The blaze, Northland's biggest so far this summer, started on January 28, razing around 180ha of young pine forest before it was 95 per cent contained by the following evening. The fire was fought by six helicopters using monsoon buckets and about 65 forestry and Department of Conservation workers on the ground. A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said forestry crews were dampening down hot spots at the site, about midway between Whangārei and Kaikohe, over the weekend.

"They are focusing on mopping up and identifying any lingering hotspots. It is too early to talk about the cause. We understand all the people that self-evacuated are now back in their homes." The road was reopened on Friday, he said.

Sudden death

Police are investigating a sudden death in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga.

Emergency services were called to the address just after 11am yesterday.

"We are responding to a report of a sudden death at a Raumanga property," said a spokesperson.

"It is too soon to provide further details or confirm the age of the person."

No further details were available at edition time.

Dead man named

Police say the man who died while in the water at McLeod Bay, Whangārei Heads on Thursday was Friedrich (Fritz) Bohme, aged 88, from Whangārei.

He was found in the water near a boat and was attended to by emergency services at McLeod Bay about 6pm Thursday but died at the scene.

Police said while it was unclear exactly what happened, the man had been on a boat prior to being found in the water. The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Water restrictions

Far North District Council is imposing new or increased water restrictions to four Far North communities due to ongoing high temperatures coupled with very little rain. Level 3 water restrictions in Kawakawa and Kaikohe from February 2 will ban the use of garden hoses, sprinklers, irrigation devices. Water blasting and filling swimming pools will also be banned. Level 2 restrictions banning automatic sprinklers or irrigation devices will be applied to households and businesses in Kerikeri and Paihia-Opua-Waitangi from February 2. Level 3 water restrictions currently in place for Kaitaia will not change. Council spokesman Andy Finch said reducing consumption now could help avoid the need for more restrictions before the Waitangi Day long weekend. Water leaks should be reported to 0800 920 029.

Trust in semifinals

Whangārei's I Have a Dream Charitable Trust is the only Northland semifinalist in the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Awards. The trust uses an evidence-based, whole-child approach, working with Kiwi kids for up to 15 years, from their first years at school until they move on to tertiary study or employment. It aims to inspire and empower Kiwi kids to dream, achieve and succeed. The trust is semifinalist in the Mitre 10 Community of the Year Award which recognises groups of people that together have made an outstanding difference to their community. Three finalists will be announced for the six Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards on March 1, with winners announced on March 31.

Climate change steps

The independent Climate Change Commission has released its draft package of advice to Government on the steps Aotearoa must take to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

Public consultation on the draft advice begins today and runs until March 14.

Commission chairman Dr Rod Carr says the advice is ambitious but realistic and makes a clear case to Government for taking immediate and decisive action on climate change.

Details on the plan and how to make a submission can be found on www.climatecommission.govt.nz.