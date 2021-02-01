Northland news in brief: Volunteer firefighters compete; and watch out for kids back to school

Daniel Milne (pictured) and Neil Matheson will defend their Northland regional water way title at Broadwood on Saturday. Photo / supplied

Volunteer firefighters do more than respond to emergencies in their communities. They also compete in a variety of regional and national competitions, and some of the most skilled in Northland will be at Broadwood on Saturday to show just what they can do with water under pressure. Competitions include driving, a combat challenge, road crash rescues and the water way competition, involving the delivery of water to where it is needed. Kohukohu firefighter Neil Matheson is the current national driving competition champion, while he and Daniel Milne, from Rāwene, hold the Northland regional water way title, which they will defend when the Kohukohu Volunteer Fire Brigade hosts the Northland Fire Brigade Sub-Association water way competition on Saturday. This will be the first time the event has been held in the Hokianga, with 26 firefighters, in teams of two or four, from all over Northland taking part. There will be eight events over the course of the day, from 9.30am to 4pm, at the Broadwood A&P showgrounds, testing a variety of water supply and hose-running skills, with an open invitation to spectators.

Watch for children

Northland Police would like to remind motorists to keep an eye out for children as schools begin to reopen this week. Drivers need to be extra vigilant around schools, and keep in mind that children are highly unpredictable and likely to be very excited about catching up with friends, so they can be easily distracted and not paying much attention to their surroundings. Police say to slow down in and near school zones and take care when passing school buses. The speed limit is 20km/h when passing school buses dropping off or picking up children. If you are walking your children to school, show them the safest place to cross roads, reminding them to look left and right and look out for cars. Walking school buses are another great way to keep our kids safe.

Plane spotting

Plane-spotters across Northland were treated to the rare sight of two Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules aircraft flying low over the region last week. The 'formation low-level tactical navigation' exercise began in Auckland, the hefty aircraft skimming over Waiheke Island, Whangaparaoa, Waimauku, Mangawhai Heads, Whangārei, Kerikeri, the Hokianga Harbour and back to Whenuapai. The RNZAF has been operating C-130 Hercules aircraft since 1965, using them for passenger and cargo transport, combat supplies, humanitarian aid, disaster relief, medical evacuation and Antarctica.

Gun buyback

The turning over of now-illegal firearms will be by appointment only at Northland police stations as the second gun buyback scheme kicked off yesterday. Police will be collecting firearms, conversion kits and parts that were prohibited and restricted under new legislation introduced following the mosque shootings in Christchurch in 2019. The buyback will run from February 1 to May 1, with an amnesty in place until the start of August for anyone wanting to hand in prohibited items after the buyback ends. Buyback programme director Inspector Richard Wilson to hand in any items as part of the buyback people needed to make an appointment with their regional collection team by emailing buyback2021@police.govt.nz. People can find more information and the price list on www.police.govt.nz/amnesty-and-buy-back.

Hui postponed

The positive Covid-19 test returned by a Northland woman prompted the postponement of the final regional hui on trade that was to have taken place in Kerikeri this week. The organisers emphasised that it was a postponement, not a cancellation, and undertook to deliver an action-packed day filled with knowledgeable speakers to discuss a Covid-19 recovery towards a smart Māori economy when it was safe to do so, or virtually.