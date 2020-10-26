Raumanga man threatens Whangārei police with axe before standoff on roof

Armed police and police dogs were called to a house on Isola St in Raumanga after a man threatened police with an axe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Raumanga man allegedly threatened police with an axe before retreating to his roof in an hours-long standoff with police yesterday morning in Whangārei.

Police were called to the man's address on Isola St about 7:40am after a neighbour became concerned of the man's behaviour in his backyard.

Police crowded the street in Raumanga as officials negotiated the man's return from his roof. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The man allegedly threatened officers with an axe, prompting members of the Armed Offenders Squad and police dogs to surround the house as police cordoned off the road.

More than a dozen police officers, plus ambulance and fire service members were at the stand-off.

The man then retreated to his roof but eventually came down at 11:50am.

Whangārei police sergeant Ryan Gray said nearby residents were safe and the man was cooperating with police.

No charges had been laid at edition time yesterday.