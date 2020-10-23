Kaikohe public meeting calls for more police, curbs on booze sales

The audience at a meeting called amid concerns about crime and disorder is reflected in a mirror on the Kaikohe Memorial Hall wall. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Noisy motorbikes, litter on the streets, kids on bicycles and a lack of police on the ground — those were some of the issues raised at a public meeting called in Kaikohe amid rising concerns about crime and disorder.

Nearly 80 people turned out for Tuesday's meeting at Kaikohe Memorial Hall organised by 83-year-old ''Nanny Rachel'' Velden.

She said the town had many problems, ''but if we all work together we should be able to find a solution''.

While much of the discussion centred on the town's thriving past and complaints about perceived police inaction, there were also concrete ideas for tackling social ills — including a proposal to have another go at reducing alcohol availability.

Long-time Kaikohe resident Shaun Reilly said the town needed a visible police presence to deter crime.

''You can't find a policeman when you want one,'' he said.

He also bemoaned kids on bikes acting up on the main street — ''I just saw one a few minutes ago, pulling a wheelstand'' — and said the town needed a pump track and pad where kids ride safely.

Meeting MC Jay Hepi with co-organiser Megan Hepi and long-time Kaikohe patriot Shaun Reilly. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe identity Dave Cortesi said police wouldn't do anything about motorbikes racing up and down his street while Lily Rawson was concerned about litter dropped on streets and in waterways.

She said more bins and a zero-tolerance approach were needed, though ultimately the answer lay in adults teaching their tamariki to respect Papatūānuku (the Earth mother).

Physiotherapist Stuart Kay questioned why, if the meeting had been called to discuss problems with youth, there wasn't a single rangatahi (young person) present.

''We should be talking to them first. They need to be brought into the picture now, not later.''

Kay said the town had no shortage of good youth leaders but most left once they finished school. The challenge for Kaikohe was to ''lift the community'' so they wanted to come back.

Anaru Kaipo, from the Ministry of Education, talks about kids on bikes. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Pastor Mike Shaw suggested locals try again to bring in tougher liquor rules.

He didn't know anyone who thought a small town should have five liquor outlets open seven days a week from 7am.

In 2017 Shaw, Reilly and others worked on a local alcohol plan which would have reduced Kaikohe's alcohol sale hours.

It was initially backed by the Far North District Council but when the big liquor retailers brought in high-powered lawyers to fight it, the council ''flipped sides'' and opposed its own plan.

Shaw said he was willing to try again but the town would have to get behind it.

''You have to realise the alcohol companies will fight us. The last thing they want is a community having a say ... We need to take on the rich fullas who are pulling the money out of Kaikohe and leaving misery behind,'' he said, sparking loud applause.

Other at the meeting blamed the media for Kaikohe's ills or called for a return to religious education in schools.

The meeting was MCd by Velden's son-in-law Jay Hepi — a one-time gang kingpin turned community leader and mayoral candidate — and her daughter Megan.

Speakers included representatives from the Ministry of Education and Te Hau Ora o Ngapuhi. Police were invited but did not attend.

Megan Hepi said she would compile a list of common themes raised at the meeting and circulate them around the community. The next step would be to come up with an action plan.