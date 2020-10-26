Bay of Islands' roadside thefts sign of the times

The kiwi sign that disappeared from Orongo Bay, annoying conservationists.

Thieves and vandals have been active in the Bay of Islands over recent weeks, nicking or damaging roadside signs from Russell, Kerikeri and Whangaruru.

Two weeks ago a billboard at Orongo Bay, near Russell, advising that kiwi live in the area, vanished without a trace.

David McKenzie, chairman of the Russell Landcare Trust, which put up the sign, said the previous DoC version had upset some dog owners who maintained that dogs were not the only animals killing kiwi, so the trust had replaced it.

"We were very careful with the language used, and a lot of consideration went into the wording," he said.

The new sign, asking cat and dog owners to control their pets, was erected in July. McKenzie said whoever stole it would have needed a car big enough to carry it off.

Police had been informed and were looking into the thefts and vandalism.

A bulletin posted on Facebook's Russell Noticeboard page, appealing for witnesses or clues, prompted several posts revealing that other signs

had been stolen or damaged.

One post estimated 21 signs from Kapiro Rd to Opito Bay, near Kerikeri, had been vandalised. Another said numerous road signs around Whangaruru had been chopped down.

McKenzie said he was keen to hear from anyone who might have information on who stole the Orongo Bay sign.