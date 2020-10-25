Northland news in brief: Bird of the Year comp opens; and attempted dairy robbery

They are much maligned but with enough votes, the humble pūkeko could be named Forest & Bird's Bird of the Year.

Bird of the Year voting

Forest & Bird is asking Northlanders to vote for their five favourite native birds in an annual competition that aims to raise awareness of the threats facing New Zealand's iconic species.

Enthusiastic New Zealanders will be campaigning for their chosen bird using creativity, humour, and some dirty politics.

"Our native birds are incredible. Forest & Bird's Bird of the Year is everyone's chance to get to know and love them even more," says Bird of the Year spokeswoman Laura Keown.

"Most people don't know that three-quarters of our birds are in trouble or facing extinction. New Zealanders love our birds, and right now the birds need our help."

Learn more at www.birdoftheyear.org.nz and follow #birdoftheyear.

Robbery attempt at dairy

Police are investigating an attempted robbery at Otangarei's Jack St dairy in Whangārei on Saturday. Two teenage girls have been arrested and referred to police youth aid after the incident, which took place about 3pm. The Northern Advocate understands a third person was involved but had not yet been located by police. The girls allegedly walked into the store, up to the counter and brandished a kitchen knife, demanding money, before an alarm was triggered and they fled. Nothing was stolen. Northland Police senior sergeant Mohammed Atiq confirmed the investigation was still ongoing.

Crash victim airlifted

A man was helicoptered to Whangārei Hospital on Friday evening after he sustained serious injuries from a crash on State Highway 1 in Pukenui. The crash involved two drivers, one of whom who was turning into a driveway before they were hit from behind by another driver. The critically injured man was then transferred by helicopter to Whangārei.

Plea for driver patience

Police are calling for patience after a spike in driving complaints was noted over the first days of Labour weekend. Northland Police Senior Sergeant Mohammed Atiq said anecdotal evidence pointed to an increase in complaints across Northland largely relating to speeding and dangerous overtaking. With many holidaymakers heading home today, Atiq advised travellers to plan their journey and remain patient when faced with queues. "To get somewhere five minutes quicker is not worth getting in a crash which could cause serious injury to yourself or others," he said.

Business Champions awards evening

The 2020 Westpac Northland Business Champions will be announced in Whangārei on November 6.

The awards ceremony will start at 5.30pm in the Kotahitanga Expo Hall at Forum North.

The night will celebrate Northland's business champions for a year that has included the unprecedented challenge of a global pandemic and associated lockdowns.

The evening will also showcase fabulous local food and wine with plenty of opportunity for networking and celebrating before, during and after the formalities of the event.