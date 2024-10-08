Nordstrom said a review of the rural policing model in Whangārei and Kaipara was already under way which once complete could take an overall look at staffing in Dargaville.

At Friday’s meeting, she revealed an expectation of 18 new police for the Whangārei-Kaipara area within the next six months.

Exact staffing locations for recruits would be worked through as they complete the training process, she said.

In the meantime, police would continue to be adaptive and respond to calls no matter what day or time.

“While staff deploy from a particular station or area, we do have the ability to move staff to where they are needed during that shift.”

Should staff be tied up in Dargaville the next logical station to dispatch staff from would be Whangārei, Nordstrom said.

She said police worked closely with a wide range of community partners and was looking forward to working with the Northern Wairoa Community Patrol in Dargaville once up and running.

Mitchell told the Advocate he would like to see young people from Dargaville consider a career in the police especially because they will understand their community and its needs.

Moving forward it would be vital for community groups such as Māori Wardens, security staff and community patrols to work alongside police rather than in silos, he said.

Mitchell indicated that would require a more unified strategy moving forward.

“I think there’s people energised to come together and do that. I’ve said I’m on standby to come up and participate and join those meetings.”

Jepson told the Advocate this week when it came to policing there was CCTV coverage but wait times currently vary depending on police availability.

That gap offered an opportunity for Māori Wardens and the Northern Wairoa Community Patrol to step up, he said.

“That’s how communities have to work nowadays...they have to realise that stepping up and taking ownership of these issues [is important], especially when you have an under-strain police force.”

He said that Friday’s meeting had been a good opportunity for residents to express their fears and concerns.

The meeting revealed some elderly were arming themselves out of fear which was unsurprising, he believed.

“I think the way society is in NZ at the moment people do have to protect themselves and take appropriate action.”

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson believed recent crimes were a symptom of a surge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Vigilante justice was among the reasons for forming a community patrol such as a recent incident in the area where community members took action.

That was a concern to Northern Wairoa Community Patrol secretary Rose Dixon who was pleased the Police Minister made an effort to meet with residents.

Dixon said it was “absolutely awesome” to hear recruits were coming to Northland which could eventually complement their efforts.

She said support from local business Filter HQ with fuel vouchers and more would accelerate plans for the community patrol to be fully operational by November although they were still on the lookout for a vehicle.

Kaipara District councillor Ash Nayyar felt that the council should consider funding the patrol as other councils do across the country.

He agreed that provincial towns such as Dargaville may need to follow a model where community organisations chip in when it comes to crime but his primary concern was police action.

Nayyar wanted recruitment to happen quickly and to see some officers stationed in Dargaville.

Kaipara District councillor Ash Nayyar wants to see police recruits stationed in Dargaville. Photo / Michael Craig

The town acts as a feeder to other areas which highlighted a need further afield than people realised, he said.

He also pointed out that the area is populated with many elderly who don’t know how to report crimes online, therefore having the ability to report at a station was vital.

Norstrom said the front counter is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm and operational staff are based at the station and front counter opening hours subject to jobs they are attending.

Nayyar said whether or not the recent crimes were the symptoms of a spike, “firm actions” needed to be taken.

“We want to project Dargaville and this area as a welcoming place and a safe place,” he said.

“We’re one hour away from the [main] highway. We’ve got to look after this town.”

Friday’s meeting was a step in the right direction but momentum needed to be maintained, he said.

Brodie Stone is an education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.