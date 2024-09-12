“It’s fortunate though that no one has sustained any injuries.

“Police are working to understand the circumstances and why these vehicles would be targeted.

“Losing a mode of transportation will impact those families affected by these arson events,” Serfontein said.

The owner of one damaged vehicle had started a Givealittle page, on which she said: “I am left without a vehicle for my son and myself and am very distraught by losing my car to someone who had nothing better to do than ruin my possessions”.

“My son’s car seat, his pram, my personal belongings, not to mention my car, is ruined - scorched by someone who didn’t care who they hurt.

“They’re lucky they didn’t kill someone.

The interior of one of three cars destroyed by a suspected arsonist in Tikipunga this week.

She was alerted to the fire after waking to the constant blaring of her vehicle’s horn.

“This was a deliberate, careless act that was unprompted and uncalled for. I still can’t come to terms with the fact that this actually happened to me.

My son and I depend on a car to get around (and) to get to visitations with his father. I have no savings for facing something this catastrophic, “she said.

Serfontein said if anyone knows anything about these car fires, they should contact police.

Police were advising the Tikipunga community to remain vigilant, especially in the early hours, and report suspicious activity on 111.

Anyone with information, could update police online or call 105 using the reference number 240912/0211.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, Serfontein said.

In April, this year 61-year-old Hoani Reuben (also known as John Reupena-Tuoro) died in a house fire, thought to have started about 3am in a car on the driveway beside his Kainga Ora house in Thomas St, Tikipunga.

About 6.15am the next day, a fire broke out at a house immediately next door to the one in which Reuben died.

That blaze, which took six fire trucks to bring under control, was also believed to have been arson.

The property was significantly damaged.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said it appeared the house had been empty for about 18 months and it had no power.

“We have no idea how it [the fire] started but it was definitely deliberately lit,” he said.

Police today did not comment as to whether these latest vehicle fires could be linked to earlier arsons.

Last month, a man was arrested and charged with arson in relation to the fatal house fire.

He has been on remand in custody since.











