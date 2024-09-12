Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Police call for public’s help to find Tikipunga’s vehicle arsonist

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
A Tikipunga woman's car containing essential personal belongings was set alight by a suspected arsonist.

A Tikipunga woman's car containing essential personal belongings was set alight by a suspected arsonist.

Police are calling for information from the public after a series of suspicious car fires in Tikipunga.

The spate of fires were all in vehicles on people’s driveways.

One was started in a car on Thomas St on Thursday about 6.30am and another on Wednesday about 4.15am on Heretaunga St.

The first was on Thompson Pl about 6.15am on September 2.

“Our inquiries are still in the very early stages, and we are keeping an open mind that these incidents are linked and involve the same offenders,” Whangārei CIB’s Detective Sergeant Pieter Serfontein said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s fortunate though that no one has sustained any injuries.

“Police are working to understand the circumstances and why these vehicles would be targeted.

“Losing a mode of transportation will impact those families affected by these arson events,” Serfontein said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The owner of one damaged vehicle had started a Givealittle page, on which she said: “I am left without a vehicle for my son and myself and am very distraught by losing my car to someone who had nothing better to do than ruin my possessions”.

“My son’s car seat, his pram, my personal belongings, not to mention my car, is ruined - scorched by someone who didn’t care who they hurt.

“They’re lucky they didn’t kill someone.

The interior of one of three cars destroyed by a suspected arsonist in Tikipunga this week.
The interior of one of three cars destroyed by a suspected arsonist in Tikipunga this week.

She was alerted to the fire after waking to the constant blaring of her vehicle’s horn.

“This was a deliberate, careless act that was unprompted and uncalled for. I still can’t come to terms with the fact that this actually happened to me.

My son and I depend on a car to get around (and) to get to visitations with his father. I have no savings for facing something this catastrophic, “she said.

Serfontein said if anyone knows anything about these car fires, they should contact police.

Police were advising the Tikipunga community to remain vigilant, especially in the early hours, and report suspicious activity on 111.

Anyone with information, could update police online or call 105 using the reference number 240912/0211.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, Serfontein said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In April, this year 61-year-old Hoani Reuben (also known as John Reupena-Tuoro) died in a house fire, thought to have started about 3am in a car on the driveway beside his Kainga Ora house in Thomas St, Tikipunga.

About 6.15am the next day, a fire broke out at a house immediately next door to the one in which Reuben died.

That blaze, which took six fire trucks to bring under control, was also believed to have been arson.

The property was significantly damaged.

Fire investigator Craig Bain said it appeared the house had been empty for about 18 months and it had no power.

“We have no idea how it [the fire] started but it was definitely deliberately lit,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police today did not comment as to whether these latest vehicle fires could be linked to earlier arsons.

Last month, a man was arrested and charged with arson in relation to the fatal house fire.

He has been on remand in custody since.




Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate