On Friday, police released images and information about a man, believed to be the last person to see Jo alive, in the hope it will jog the memory of a witness.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds said police are appealing to the public for any sightings of the man in the Baylys or Omamari Beach areas on either August 1 or 2.

Police investigating the death of Joanna Sione-Lauaki are hoping these images will prompt witnesses to come forward about a man described as 190cm tall, in his late 30s, of Caucasian complexion with green eyes, a beard and sandy-coloured hair. Photo / NZ police

The man is described as about 190cm, in his late 30s and of Caucasian complexion with green eyes, a beard and sandy-coloured hair. In the images pictured, he was wearing a blue sweater with white pants, dark coloured boots and a hat.

Police understand this man also had two white pig-hunting dogs with him.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen this man in the Baylys or Omamari beach areas, and as far north as the [Maunganui] Bluff, on 1 or 2 August to please come forward.

“We believe this man was the last person to see Jo alive.”

Police are continuing to appeal for and information on a white 2012 Toyota Hilux flat deck ute, with no registration plates, an orange hazard light on the roof and aluminium dog cages on the back.

Symonds said police believe this vehicle was in the same area where Jo’s body was discovered.

Police investigating the death of Joanna Sione-Lauaki are hoping these images will prompt witnesses to come forward. Photo / NZ police

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle leading up to and around Friday 2 August in the Baylys or Omamari Beach areas, near Dargaville, and anytime up until 10 August.

“Our teams are working hard to piece together the events leading up to Jo’s death and any information, no matter how small, could assist in getting closure for her whānau.”

Information about Jo’s clothing is also needed, Symonds said

“I cannot stress that any information at all could assist us in identifying the person responsible for Jo’s death and holding them to account.”

Members of the public with any photos or videos which may be relevant, can go to cloth.nc3.govt.nz to upload them online.

Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 240803/9062, go to the Dargaville Police Station or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555-111.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.