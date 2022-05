The single-vehicle crash happened near Kaikohe late last night. Photo / NZME

The single-vehicle crash happened near Kaikohe late last night. Photo / NZME

A person has died after a crash on SH12 near Kaikohe last night.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash at 9:20pm, a police spokesperson said.

One other person in the car suffered minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said the deceased appeared to have been thrown from the car.

The Serious Crash Unit were in attendance.