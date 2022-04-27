Northland news in brief: Two hurt in head-on smash near Kaitaia; Ōpua hui to discuss residential development

Those injured in the SH1 crash were taken initially to Kaitaia Hospital with at least one subsequently flown to Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Those injured in the SH1 crash were taken initially to Kaitaia Hospital with at least one subsequently flown to Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

Head-on crash

Two people were injured in a head-on crash 5km south of Kaitaia. The accident occurred on State Highway 1, near Pamapuria, about 12.25pm on Wednesday. A ute and a people mover with one person in each vehicle were involved. The male driver of the ute suffered serious injuries while the woman driving the people mover was moderately injured. Firefighters had to cut the doors off both vehicles to free the drivers. A doctor from Whangārei Hospital, who was driving to Kaitaia at the time, was able to provide immediate first aid. The highway was blocked for about 45 minutes. The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Ōpua hui

A public meeting is being held in Ōpua on Sunday from 10am to discuss future steps for the occupation of a hill where a residential development is planned. The hui, at Puketiti Maunga, on Kellet St, has been called by Te Roroa ki Ōpua. Items to be discussed include engagement with Far North Holdings, the council-owned company managing the project, and the formation of a charitable trust. Hapū members, Ōpua residents and the wider public are welcome.

Crash victims

Police have named four people who died in separate crashes during April. The first was Cogan Tuporo Taniwha, 17, of Kaitāia who died in a crash on Paparore Rd, Paparore, on Saturday, April 9. Kaitaia deputy fire chief Ross Beddows said at the time it appeared the Isuzu Mu with four occupants had rolled on a corner at the northern end of Paparore Rd and come to rest on its roof. The second was John Buster Junior Robson, 37, from Whangārei, who died when his motorcycle and another vehicle collided on the corner of Western Hills Dr and Douglas St on Saturday. The following day Wiremu Nika Tukawe Ngamanu Emery, 21, of Pawarenga, died in a single-vehicle crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd. Hours later emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Ohawini Rd, Oakura. Joshua David Doidge 22, of Whangārei, died in hospital on Monday as a result of the crash.

Mask exemption

People unable to wear a face mask can access a new personalised exemption card from the end of May, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins and Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni announced yesterday. The cards are designed to support businesses. Hipkins said the verification of mask exemptions had led to escalations and unsafe behaviour from customers in some cases. Attaining the card is optional but they will be legally recognised as conclusive proof.

Climate data

New Zealand's seven Crown Research Institutes have created the National Environmental Data Centre website to make the environmental information more accessible. The datasets include a huge range of information from climate and atmosphere, freshwater, land and oceans, including biodiversity and geological data. Visit nedc.nz/