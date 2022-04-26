Police have named the person killed in the single-vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person killed in a crash in Herekino over Anzac weekend.

He was Wiremu Nika Tukawe Ngamanu Emery, 21, of Pawarenga, a police spokesperson confirmed.

"Our thoughts are with friends and family at this time," the spokesperson said.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Kaitaia-Awaroa Road at around 1am on Sunday.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Emery died at the scene.

It was the second fatal crash on Northland's roads over the long weekend, after a motorcyclist died in a crash with another vehicle in Whangārei on Saturday.

Police have also named a person who died in a crash on Paparore Road, Paparore, on Saturday April 9.

He was Cogan Tuporo Taniwha, 17, of Kaitaia.

"Police extend our condolences to Mr Taniwha's friends and whānau," a police spokesperson said.

The crash happened at around 11pm on April 9.

Kaitaia deputy fire chief Ross Beddows said at the time it appeared the Isuzu Mu with four occupants had rolled on a corner at the northern end of Paparore Rd and come to rest on its roof.

Taniwha had been thrown from the vehicle and was trapped underneath it.

Three other men, all in their late teens or early 20s, had moderate injuries.