Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

John Williamson: Road to Zero means nothing

4 minutes to read
John Williamson questions if the Road to Zero strategy is comprehensible to the public. Photo / Michael Cunningham

John Williamson questions if the Road to Zero strategy is comprehensible to the public. Photo / Michael Cunningham

John Williamson
By
John Williamson

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION


These days we have a lot of talk about nothing - zero that is.

We have been bombarded with messages about zero emissions, zero waste, zero external energy use, zero Covid and, in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.