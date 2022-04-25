The static speed camera on Great North Rd, near Kamo in Whangārei, netted 20,401 speeding drivers last year - resulting in $1,922,520 of issued fines. Photo / NZME

Northland police failed to meet any of the road policing targets set as part of Operation Deterrence last year, largely due to Covid-19.

The national operation, which lasted six months, was designed to crack down on dangerous driving and help cut the road toll.

While few targets were met in any police district, in Northland no targets were met from July to November, according to a police report released under the Official Information Act.

Northland road policing manager Anne-Marie Fitchett said police acknowledged the need to do better.

"Whilst the Covid-19 lockdown environment has been a significant challenge over the past two years, this is not something police can blame entirely.

"Our performance needs to be better, and we are working with our partners as part of Road to Zero to ensure we play our part in keeping people safe on the road."

The targets related to ticketing on use of restraints, distraction (mobile phones), and speed, including mobile speed camera deployment hours.

There were increases in the number of tickets for speed offences less than 11km/h over the limit, and mobile phone offences, but targets were still not met.

NorthlandFines_OL

Last year Northland police issued 1906 infringements ($280,650 in fines) for restraint offences compared to 2175 in 2020 ($317,100), and 2263 in 2019 ($332,700).

In 2021, 1487 alcohol-specific driving offences were ticketed by Northland police - an increase from 1262 in 2020, and 1283 in 2019.

Mobile phones copped 483 drivers infringements in 2021 ($56,720 in fines) - more than the year before when 415 tickets ($30,880) were handed out, and in 2019 when 442 fines ($33,440) were issued.

When it came to speeding 9441 drivers were pinged by mobile speed cameras in 2021; 13,713 in 2020; and 18,946 in 2019. However, the pandemic greatly impacted the level of traffic on the region's roads.

Northland officers issued more speeding tickets in 2021 with 12,882 than in 2020 (10,141) and 2019 (9806).

The static speed camera in an 80km/h zone on Great North Rd, near Kamo in Whangārei, netted 20,401 speeding drivers last year - resulting in $1,922,520 of issued fines.

In 2020, 23,005 heavy-footed drivers were fined a total of $2,150,960 - up from 19,896 and $1,804,070 worth of fines in 2019.

When it came to the Road to Zero targets the only district close to meeting targets overall was Waikato.

At a national level, ticketing of restraint/seatbelt offences was 43 per cent short of the target, cellphone offences were 25 per cent short and mobile speed camera hours were 22 per cent short.

The report, released under the Official Information Act, also showed the road policing staffing levels were below target in Northland for the year to June 2021.

Speed camera hours in Northland over that year were revealed to be 26.4 per cent below target.

Fitchett said road policing staff were increasingly deployed to other duties, including Covid-19 checkpoints and MIQ.

"The increased demand for police support for Covid-19 and other prioritisation decisions has meant our people have had to deal with real time events which presents a significant challenge for road policing prevention deployment."

Road Safety Advocate and Northland Road Safety Trust chairman John Williamson. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland Road Safety Trust chairman John Williamson said that while police had been spending a lot of time on Covid-related duties, he hoped they could now get back to usual work.

"I don't think anyone's pointing the finger, but now there's an opportunity to re-focus on what's important, road policing and crime as well."

He said the police were doing the best job they could with the resources they had at the time.

Road policing was an important factor in road safety, Williamson added, so a strong presence would be important going forward.

"It's reasonably well-accepted, I think, that the presence of police on the road has an effect on driver behaviour."

Fitchett said police were committed to increasing efforts on prevention and enforcement to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads.

Police have put out the new "Safe Roads Control Strategy" which Fitchett said ensured prevention and enforcement focused on "what will have the most impact in reducing harm on the road".

Far North deputy mayor Ann Court, who is on the Regional Land Transport Committee, said she wasn't aware of those particular targets, but police played a major role in keeping roads safe.

"They're an important part of road safety and hats off to them, it's a thankless task."