Flooding on Kaka Street, Morningside. Photo / Tania Whyte

Motorists making their way home may face some long waits at Northland's gateway as traffic is backed up from Te Hana to the top of the Brynderwyns.

The long queues come as Easter weekend wraps up and severe weather plagues the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch and heavy rain warning are in place for Northland today, with flooding near Punaruku causing problems for motorists.

There is currently flooding on Russell Road, near Punaruku, and diversions have been put in place as it is currently impassable.

MetService warned of the possibility of severe thunderstorms from late Monday morning to late Tuesday morning. Surface flooding and slips were also possible due to heavy rain.

Surface flooding has been spotted on Whangārei Heads Road, Onerahi, and on Kaka Road in Morningside.

Whangārei Heads Road, Onerahi, this morning. Photo / Tania Whyte

MetService meteorologist William Nepe said the weather would likely ease tomorrow and turn to showers rather than heavy rain.

Two of Northland's weather stations, Kāeo and Glenbervie Forest, recorded more than 100ml of rain overnight, Nepe said, with 117ml at Kāeo.

And it is not over yet, with more rain expected today, including the potential for heavy downpours of 30 to 40ml an hour.

"The heavy rain warning that's currently in effect expires at midnight, and until then we would expect 70 to 80ml more of rain," he said.

Top Energy has recorded multiple power outages today in the Far North, in Coopers Beach, between Ōmāpere and Waimamaku, and an area north of Tangoake to Cape Reinga.

The jetty at Parua Bay in this morning's wild weather. Photo / Tania Whyte

Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to expect heavier than usual holiday traffic due to the bad weather.

"If you are in Northland today and your plans are flexible, we suggest you delay travel," Waka Kotahi systems manager Kobus Du Toit said.

"If you must travel, drive to the conditions, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front.

"Stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and treat any downed powerlines as live."

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said there had been a yacht run aground on the rocks at Tutukaka, and a launched beached at Opua, but no other reports of damage to boats yet.

Police put a warning on their Facebook page about the flooding on Northland's roads today, urging people to drive to the conditions.

